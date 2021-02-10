A website is tracking the percentage of people across the country who received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
According to Covid Act Now, 9.3 percent of Michiganders have received their first vaccine shot.
Michigan ranks 24th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
