Despite the slowly loosening restrictions on gatherings, big weddings are still a thing of the past, and every business associated with them is reinventing itself.
“The brides are looking for more simpler dresses because they’ve cut the size of their weddings down. So they have less people. They have maybe their venue is their backyard. I just had a couple last weekend, they got married out in the woods,” said Nancy Schafer, owner of Wedding Daze in Bay City.
As the weddings dwindled down, Schafer had to switch her business from wedding gowns to a clothing boutique. Now the Boutique at 508 accounts for more than two-thirds of her business. She wouldn’t survive without it.
“What do you do? You know, you don’t wanna invest your money in thousands of dollars of wedding gowns that you aren’t gonna sell. Better you invest thousands of dollars in clothing that women are gonna use every day,” Schafer said.
Sudden cancelations last year set wedding planners, like Holly Falasz, seriously back.
“A lot of brides had to cancel last year, and they rescheduled for this year thinking that everything would be back to normal. And here we are, still watching to see if we will be back,” Falasz said.
Falasz is the owner of Fancy Perfect in Bay City. Her brides have gone through a lot.
“They’re just disappointed because they put all the energy and time into planning everything and it’s heartbreaking that they aren’t able to go on with their plans,” Falasz said.
Most of Falasz’s brides are waiting and hoping August will bring good news for their special day again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.