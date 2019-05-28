The weather caused some serious problems on Tuscola County roads this weekend and some carried over in to the school week.
The Millington School District advised parents that if their child's bus pick up was affected by weekend flood waters or road damage, they should call the bus garage this Tuesday morning to see where children could be picked up.
Tuscola County Central Dispatch says there have not been any issues with school buses so far Monday morning.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's office was still listing 15 road closures as of Monday night, May,27.
1) Snover Rd between Hurds Corner & Pattison
2) Pinkerton between Buell & Vassar
3) Ormes Rd between Reese & Bray
4) North Lake Rd between Swaffer & Brown
5) Hess Rd between Waltan & Saginaw
6) Plain Rd between Chantiny & Shay Lake
7) Washburn Rd between O'brien & Blackmore
8) Swaffer Rd between Fostoria & Willits
9) Irish Rd between Millington & Barnes
10) Caine Rd between Hanes & Brown
11) Sheridan Rd between Birch Run & Arbela
12) Washburn Rd between Chambers & Bliss
13) Hurds Corner Rd between Snover & Phelps Lake
14) Oak Rd between Barnes & Birch Run
15) Barkley Rd between Swaffer & Ormes
