A weekend of gun violence in Detroit has left four people dead and 25 others wounded, leading the city’s police chief to suggest that social issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic may be partly to blame.
Efforts in Michigan to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus started in March and included stay at home orders and a shutdown of all but essential businesses.
Chief James Craig told reporters Monday that those actions resulted in “tremendous tension, tremendous stress” for some people.
Four of the shooting incidents at 18 different locations over the weekend occurred at house or block parties. Two were among people who knew each other. One arose from a dispute over a parking space, Craig said.
“What we’re seeing manifesting are these argument-based, senseless shootings among people who are acquainted and who are attending block parties,” he added. “It’s got to stop.”
Between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, one man was shot to death and 11 people were wounded in seven separate shootings.
About 8 p.m. Sunday, a 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl were with heir 37-year-old father as they were setting off fireworks on the city’s northwest side.
Another man appeared from between two houses and began shooting, Craig said.
The 37-year-old man and 10-year-old girl were in critical condition at a hospital. The 9-year-old was treated at a hospital and released.
Police earlier Monday said the 9-year-old was a boy.
The gunman ran away. No arrests have been made.
