Mid-Michigan woke up to a blanket of snow and Bay County resident Joshua Howie put in work to clear it all up.
“Fluffy,” said Howie. “It’s not heavy at all.”
Bay City residents took care of snow in their yards today. Most people said it’s just another winter day in Michigan.
Mother and son duo Mary and Calvin Griebe tackled their driveway, sidewalks and their roof at their Bay County home.
“I’m 77 years old and I’m still out here doing it,” Mary Griebe said.
“Normally, I’m the one who starts, and she ends up helping me finish,” Calvin Griebe said.
“He does it with a snowblower and I do it with a shovel,” said Mary Griebe.
Suzie Q’s Restaurant in Bay City is feeling the effects of this weekend’s storm as well.
“It’s already a slow time of the year anyway, and with the snow coming last week and this week is really bad, you know?” said Eric Hanoff, the head cook at Suzie Q’s Restaurant. “We’re just trying to make it day-by-day.”
The restaurant, known for home-cooked meals, is usually busiest on weekends. With two consecutive weekends of storms, the restaurant was almost empty today.
“I think we closed early last weekend because there’s nothing,” said Hanoff. “I think we had one table on Saturday. It doesn’t help for small business owners.”
Howie said he is dreaming of warmer weather in the future.
“I like the warmer weather than this, but I mean, we need to have it at some point in time,” said Howie. “Might as well get it out of the way now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.