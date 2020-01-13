A Genesee County business is still picking up the pieces after this weekend’s winter storm caused serious flooding.
“This is the third huge flood that we’ve had and it’s the second one in two years,” said Connie Ayres, owner of Universal Lift Parts.
It's anything but business as usual for Ayres with all flooding
“I was worried about the ice,” Ayres said. “I really wasn’t worried about the rain. it didn’t seem like it rained that much at my house. But Saturday morning when I came up here it was like this.”
Ayres supplies auto parts to local customers but today that job is a little bit more difficult.
Crews were even working in waders.
Her warehouse is located right next to Gilkey Creek where it has overflowed into her back yard and even her business, despite prior attempts to stop it from flooding.
“We’ve updated the gutters. We have an industrial sump pump. We put a barrier against the fence,” Ayres said.
She said since many parts are under water she is still waiting to see if and what else has been damaged thanks to mother nature.
“It slowed us down this morning, but all of our deliveries are getting out,” she said. “We do have some vehicles that are OK to drive. And we’re just working on the rest.”
Things are actually looking a lot better, Ayres says the water has went down at least 12 inches since the initial storm.
