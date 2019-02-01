Weekend warm-up may bring plumbing problems

The freezing cold is about to heat up.
It might sound salvation, but it’ll end up it may bring some flooding.
To avoid damage, you should get busy checking your sump pump.
“You could run water and when it reaches a certain level it kicks on,” said Aaron Gross. “It either works or it don’t.”
But if it doesn’t, Gross said: "that means instant flooding and whatever’s in your basement is getting damaged.”
Gross with Pro’s Plumbing and Sewer said they’re prepared to help people through the weekend.
His main tip is to be proactive, get a water alarm for your sump pump.
“There’s a sensor in there. When your sump pump kicks on its set to that level,” Gross said. “When your sump pump fails it gets the sensor wet and that’ll set off the alarm.”
That’ll help with protection on the inside, but don’t forget to waterproof the outside.
“Try to get that snow away from your house, away from those windows to your basement so it doesn’t thaw and drain into that basement,” said Michelle Gricar with Servepro
Not only that you want to clear the street so that your drain is open, so that water has somewhere to go.
“Obliviously if your storm basins aren’t clear it’s going to allow flooding in the streets and stuff like that,” Gross said.
