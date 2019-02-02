The big temperature swings we're experiencing this weekend is a sigh of relief for many.
After several people were cooped up in their homes staying away arctic air bearing down on Mid-Michigan, they're finally getting back out on the town.
In Genesee County, the brief warm-up is a welcome relief.
“We closed on Thursday, but we’re back in action today. The warm-up, they were in here,” said Tammie Mathis, who owns a salad shop at the Flint Farmer’s Market.
Mathis said they had to close down early on Tuesday and remain closed until Saturday.
But since reopening, it’s been busier than ever, thanks to customers with cabin fever.
“I mean I guess they was sitting at home all week, and you know, we’re just happy the 20 degrees and 30s its perfect,” Mathis said.
And not just residents, but students in the area say this warm-up is something we definitely needed.
“Yeah, a lot of classes like you have to do these sections on your own,” said Jon Myny.
Local students Myny and Zoe Lightbody said that their classwork, like the snow, has piled up and that being able to get back in school is helping to ease the burden.
Meanwhile, others like Kelsay Kerr said she’s ready to get out this weekend, but also stay in for the Superbowl.
“I’m planning to wake up extra early tomorrow, I’ve got to make my Superbowl food, but I want to take a jog beforehand,” Kerr said. “I haven’t got a jog in in a couple weeks because it’s been so cold.”
A feat her and most likely many others will be able to enjoy the rest of this weekend.
