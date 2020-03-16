Welcome centers across the state are closing its information lobbies until further notice due to COVID-19.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that it will be closing the information lobbies at all Michigan Welcome Centers on Monday, March 16 per Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations.
Restrooms in some locations will remain open to the public.
The state is taking proactive steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
MDOT appreciates residents' understanding and their cooperation during this time.
A contact number will be posted at each location for visitors who need additional information.
For travel information, visit Michigan.gov/Drive.
