Michigan State Police responded to a well-being check request and possible missing person complaint, which led to the felony arrest of the individual’s boyfriend.
Police were dispatched to an address on Filter Road in Hayes Township to do a wellness check following reports of a possible missing woman, on Nov. 4 about 3 p.m.
Upon arrival, troopers were unable to locate the individual in question or her boyfriend, police said.
While troopers were at the residence talking to the woman’s father, the woman’s boyfriend, a 29-year-old man from Harrison, returned.
Further investigation revealed the man had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Clare County. He was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, according to police.
He was arrested and lodged at the Clare County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.
