Well of Hope is feeding those in need with two standing food pantries.
Supplies are available to families who may be reluctant to go inside a grocery store, don't have transportation, or have other barriers.
Families can find the pantries at Alma and MLK as well as Monteith and Dougherty, both in Flint.
Well of Hope said it’s making sure the pantries are filled at least three times a week.
Well of Hope recently received an emergency grant to maintain this scheduled.
