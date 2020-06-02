Midland County residents who have had their groundwater wells impacted by flood waters can get free resting kits.
The county is urging residents to have their water tested to ensure it is not contaminated.
The free kits are available through the Midland County Department of Public Health. You can pick one up at the County Services Building, 220 W. Ellsworth St. in Midland, by calling 989-832-6380.
If a well is found to be contaminated, it must be disinfected before safe water can resume, the county said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.