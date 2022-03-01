Teachers and staff at a school in Flint now have a space to themselves to relax, unwind, and destress.
Freeman Elementary School launched its “wellness room” on Tuesday. It’s part of a growing trend across the Flint Community School District.
“I feel so relaxed. Honestly, I just feel like I could, I’m ready for the afternoon. You know, I come here, and I have a little downtime. I’m getting massaged. I have a little juice, and just quiet time. Just rejuvenates you,” said Kathy Savoie, teacher.
Savoie kicked her feet up and gave herself a hug in the new wellness room.
“You know, we feel valued that they took the time to do this for us. You know, at a time where teachers are kinda getting kicked around a bit. And we feel like, we feel like we’re valued. And so we appreciate that,” Savoie said.
Savoie and fellow teacher Shelby Redmond enjoyed the massage chairs, snacks, and drinks from the mini fridge.
“We tend to stay in our rooms for lunch and run copies at lunch. And it’s nice to remember, ‘oh, there’s somewhere to go. I don’t need to go down and do all of that right now.’ I need to be reminded to take a break,” Redmond said.
Community School Director Jordan Munerlyn got the idea from Doyle-Ryder Elementary.
“We just want to create a space that supports them with being and going through a pandemic and also just gives them a place so that they destress, relax, and just refocus. You know, throughout the school day,” Munerlyn said.
The room will be open any time for teachers to use it with calming music and a soothing waterfall on repeat.
