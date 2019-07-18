If you’re looking to cool off at the water, avoid Wenona Beach in Bay County.
The results of water samples collected on July 17 exceeded the State of Michigan’s water quality standards, forcing officials to close the beach.
The beach will re-open when bacteria levels fall back in line with state standards.
