States like Florida, Texas and California have seen surges of tens of thousands of cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
“We are not through COVID by any means,” said Dr. Dennis Cunningham from McLaren Health Systems.
Michigan isn’t out of the woods yet, but some people are dropping their guard and dropping their masks.
“The masks do have a benefit,” Cunningham said. “We’re having a resurgence in this country. They’re so easy, so cheap, why not wear them? Regardless of your political beliefs just keep your family safe.”
And keep your masks on if you’re in public, doctors say they limit you spreading the virus and can protect you from getting the virus too.
“The masks don’t have a side effect,” he said. “They’re a little uncomfortable, but surgeons and nurses wear them in the operating room for 12 hours or more at a time. Wearing them for 10 minutes to get to the office or to grab a couple things at the store isn’t a big deal.”
Cunningham says there are a lot of myths about the masks one of the biggest myths is saying you can’t wear one because of a health issue.
“There’s no one who can’t wear the mask,” he said. “There isn’t a health condition where one would say don’t wear a mask. People with breathing problems are at an increased risk of severe disease if they get COVID so it makes it more important they wear a mask.”
And make sure to wear one that fits and wear it properly. If your nose isn’t covered, you’re doing it wrong.
