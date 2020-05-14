The Road Race Classic bicycle race, which was scheduled for May 30 in West Branch, has been delayed until May 2021.
The entry fees were supposed to support the Compassionate Need Fund at MidMichigan Medical Center - West Branch.
Nicole Potter, director of the MidMichigan Health Foundation, said the decision did not come easily.
“We were so excited to bring this race back to West Branch, but the health and safety of athletes, community members and staff are priority at this time,” she said. “We will look forward to a great race in May of next year," Potter said.
Further details about the May 2021 race will be forthcoming.
