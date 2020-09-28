A West Branch man was arrested last week for possession and distribution of child pornography.
An investigation began into Samuel David Neva, 24, when officers on the Internet Crimes Against Children task force found he was viewing child pornography online.
Neva turned himself in after digital evidence was seized from his home.
He was charged with six counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, five counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 24 in the 82nd District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.