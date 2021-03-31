A 22-year-old Ogemaw County man died today in an early morning head-on collision.
State police investigators say Paul Elkins of West Branch was behind the wheel of a pickup that crossed the center line of M-55 in West Branch Township shortly after 5:30 a.m. Elkins’s vehicle collided with an east-bound semi-truck driven by 44-year-old Leo Pomaville of Standish.
Elkins died at the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown.
