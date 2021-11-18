The Department of Justice announced more than $139 million in grant funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the U.S., enabling them to hire a total of 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals, according to the Department of Justice.
The grants, provided through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP), gave two cities in the Eastern District of Michigan, West Branch and the city of Hamtramck, some of that funding - totaling $559,030.
West Branch received $125,000 and the city of Hamtramck received $434,030.
According to the Department of Justice, the grants are intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through increased community policing.
“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs.”
The complete list of awarded grants can be found here.
“I am excited to announce these awards which will provide much needed funding to hire additional police officers in these communities,” Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin said. “Protecting the public is our top priority and with crime rates soaring across the nation we are supporting our communities by increasing the capacity of law enforcement agencies to implement community policing strategies that strengthen partnerships for safer communities and enhance law enforcement’s capacity to prevent, solve, and control crime through funding for additional officers.”
