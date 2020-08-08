WAYLAND, Mich. (AP) - Two western Michigan boys who found a wallet filled with cash are being praised for turning their find over to local police.
The Wayland Police Department says the two boys, identified only as Austin and Logan, approached officers outside the department's headquarters and gave them the wallet.
MLive.com reports the officers found that the wallet contained $364 in cash and a deputy later delivered it to its rightful owner, a man from the nearby community of Hopkins.
The police department declared in a Wednesday posting on Facebook that "Logan and Austin are Wayland Police Citizens of the Day," adding "Way to go gents!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.