HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan city is moving ahead with a nearly $34 million project to equip its wastewater treatment plant with a egg-shaped device that will break down waste and turn it into a fuel.
The Holland City Council voted Wednesday to approve a contract calling for construction of an anaerobic digester tank at the Holland Board of Public Works' wastewater treatment plant.
The Holland Sentinel reports that the digester will break down solid waste left after the wastewater treatment process and produce biogas, which can be used to provide heat or electricity at the plant.
