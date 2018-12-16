A community with the holiday spirit of giving provided donations on Sunday to 83 workers laid off from the Mendon International Automotive Components (IAC) in December.
Diana Russell, a member of the United Automotive Workers union in Mendon, posted the idea about a food drive to Facebook and it took off from there.
"I was just sitting at home one night and felt really, really bad for the people that got laid off just before Christmas. And it was just eating at me, so I just decided to throw it out there,” Russell said. “Amazing, it feels amazing that a simple idea could blow up so big.”
An IAC representative said the reductions were unavoidable. David Arevalo, president of the UAW Local 503, said the 83 layoffs came at one of the worst times of year.
“It was a big hit, bit hit for this community,” Arevalo said.
Donations poured into the UAW Local 503 hall on Sunday to help support families through the holiday season.
“I actually didn’t expect to see this food in here. It’s pretty much overwhelming, very, very overwhelming,” Averalo said. “This is a very good representation of the community, for them to come to come together and donate all this stuff.”
“It’s a family, really it comes down to it,” said Frank Hines, bargaining chairman for UAW Local 503. “I’m proud to be part of this community, I’m proud to graduate from this school here and I’m proud to be the representative of the people.”
All 83 people who lost their jobs are going home with a box full of goods, a turkey and bag of potatoes.
“Hopefully this shows them that there’s still hope and we still care about them,” Averalo said.
The English Knights Motorcycle Club donated more than 300 pounds of potatoes. A local Girl Scout troop went door-to-door helping collect donations.
“I’m proud of them, each and every one of them. They all did an awesome job,” Russell said.
UAW members said any remaining goods will be donated to charity.
