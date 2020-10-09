13 men have been charged in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Two are brothers William and Michael Null from west Michigan.
Their charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and firearm felonies.
“They are two gentlemen that I know of that were arrested in my county or from my county,” said Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf. “Were they involved in that? I don’t know. Again, they’re innocent until proven guilty. And we really, really should be careful trying to try them in the media.”
Leaf took the stage with the Nulls at past rallies. A west Michigan tv station asked him if he regrets it after hearing the Null’s charges.
“It’s just a charge,” he said. “And they say a plot to kidnap, are they trying to kidnap? Because a lot of people are angry with the governor. Were they trying to arrest? And they want her arrested. So, were they trying to arrest or was it a kidnapping attempt? Because you can still in Michigan, if it’s a felony, you can make a felony arrest. I think it’s mcl 764.4 or something like that point 5 somewhere in there and it doesn’t say if you are an elected office that you’re exempt from arrest. I have to look at it from that angle and I’m hoping that’s more what it is. In fact, these guys are innocent till proven guilty so I’m not even sure they had any part of it.”
The FBI document and charges ascertain the plot was a kidnapping, not an arrest.
Section 35 of the complaint states after arriving at Garbin’s property somebody asked, “Everyone down with what’s going on?” Someone stated, “If you’re not down with the thought of kidnapping don’t sit here.”
Garbin replied “We’re not kidnapping.”
They all laughed. Somebody said they’re adult napping. Franks stated “Kidnapping, arson, death, I don’t care.”
The group then discussed destroying the vacation home
