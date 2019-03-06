Police say a driver died after a vehicle crashed into the back of a semi-truck trailer and burst into flames along an interstate in northwestern Indiana Tuesday night.
The vehicle was westbound along I-80/94 near Portage when it struck the flatbed trailer loaded with steel.
The truck driver, a 48-year-old western Michigan man, reported feeling something hit from behind, pulled to the side of the road and called police.
The passenger vehicle caught fire and the vehicle's driver was trapped inside.
Witnesses tried unsuccessfully to get the doors open.
