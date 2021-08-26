Officials have detected the first evidence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in Bangor Township.
In response, extensive control efforts will take place in the area to reduce adult and larval mosquito populations, Bay County Mosquito Control said.
“Bay County has seen West Nile virus-positive birds and mosquitoes nearly every year since 2002. As our program is responding with increased surveillance and control efforts throughout the area, residents are strongly encouraged to take appropriate measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites” said Rebecca Brandt, Bay County Mosquito Control manager.
There have not been any human cases of the virus reported in Michigan this year.
“Statistically, only two people in 10 who are bitten by an infected mosquito will experience any illness, which is usually mild and includes fever, headache, and body aches. About one in 150 people suffer serious illness, such as encephalitis and meningitis,” mosquito control said.
To help determine the extent of the virus in the county, residents should contact mosquito control at 989-894-4555 to report dead crows or blue jays for testing.
To protect yourself, follow these tips:
- Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks when outdoors.
- Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions. Consult a physician or visit the CDC website (www.cdc.gov) before applying repellents to infants.
- The Culex mosquitoes that transmit WNV often develop in container habitats around the home. Eliminate sources of standing water on property (i.e. wading pools, old tires, bird baths, containers) by dumping water when possible to prevent larvae from developing into biting adults.
- Vaccinating horses for both West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis is strongly recommended.
