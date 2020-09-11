West Nile virus (WNV) has been found in some Bay County mosquitoes.
Routine disease surveillance found WNV in mosquitoes in Auburn and Bay City, according to Bay County Mosquito Control. The department said because of that, they have made efforts to reduce adult and larval mosquito populations in those area.
Staff will continue to monitor WNV until Oct. 1 by testing mosquito samples and dead crows or blue jays.
“Bay County has seen West Nile virus-positive birds and mosquitoes nearly every year since 2002. As our program is responding with increased surveillance and control efforts throughout the area, residents are strongly encouraged to take appropriate measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites” said Rebecca Brandt, Bay County Mosquito Control Manager.
Michigan has reported 6 human cases for the 2020 season.
To help determine the extent of WNV activity, citizens should call Bay County Mosquito Control at (989) 894- 4555 to report dead crows or blue jays for testing. The birds should be dead less than 24 hours with no signs of advanced decomposition. If you find a dead bird, don’t handle it with bare hands. Instead, always wear gloves or scoop the bird with a plastic shopping bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.