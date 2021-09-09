The first evidence of the West Nile virus (WNV) in Saginaw County for this year has been detected.
The mosquito-borne virus was found in a dead crow reported and collected in Saginaw Township in early September, the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) said.
This comes as 10 detections of Jamestown Canyon virus were found in Saginaw County mosquitoes, SCMAC reported.
While the threat of mosquito-borne virus infection in Saginaw County remains low, as the county commission states, residents should take the following precautions to avoid mosquito bites:
• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.
• When outdoors wear shoes and socks, light-colored long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt.
• Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET, or other EPA-approved products according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.
• Eliminate all sources of standing water around the yard that can support mosquito breeding, including water in buckets, wading pools, old tires, and any other object holding water. Contact SCMAC to report standing water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields, or similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.
Enhanced surveillance and control operations will be used in areas of known disease transmission if the mosquito abatement commission believes it’s necessary. Control efforts are also ongoing throughout Saginaw County for other mosquito nuisance as well.
Residents who see a crow or blue jay that has been dead for less than 24 hours are strongly encouraged to call the commission’s office at 989-755-5751.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.