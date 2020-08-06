West Nile Virus has been found in Saginaw County.
According to the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission, they have detected their first evidence of the virus in the county this year.
The virus was found in two separate samples of Culex mosquitoes collected in July.
Mosquito-borne virus monitoring will continue through the end of September.
West Nile virus has been found annually in Saginaw County since its introduction in 2002.
Experts say the best way to prevent mosquito-borne disease is to protect yourself from mosquito bites by:
• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.
• When outdoors wear shoes and socks, light colored long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt. Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET, or other EPA-approved products according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.
• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water in bird baths, neglected swimming pools, wading pools, old tires and any other object holding water. Contact SCMAC to report standing water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields or similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.
