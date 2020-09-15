Two birds in Saginaw County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The Saginaw County Health Department is asking everyone to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases after West Nile Virus was detected and Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in other parts of the state.
West Nile, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and California Group encephalitis can all be transmitted through a mosquito bite.
There are a few things health officials recommend to protect yourself and your family.
- Apply insect repellants that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA registered products to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
- Children under 2 months old should not use repellant but rather be covered in clothing that covers exposed skin; strollers and baby carriers should be covered with mosquito netting.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Also apply insect repellant to clothing to help prevent bites.
- Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitos outside.
- Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires, or similar sites where mosquitos may lay eggs.
- Use nets and/or fans over outside eating areas.
