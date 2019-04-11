An accident on US-10 that closed the freeway has been cleared.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash happened on westbound US-10 after Loomis Road/Exit 98.
At first, just one lane was closed, but MDOT later reported all westbound lanes were shut down.
No further information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.