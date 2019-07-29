Starting next month, westbound Veterans Bridge will be closed again.
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced a nearly $240,000 project to repair a 0.3-mile section of M-25 through Bay City.
The project is expected to start August 12 and end sometime in September, according to MDOT.
Westbound M-25 from North Water Street to Catherine Street will be closed as the state works to improve the street surface.
Westbound traffic over Veterans Bridge will be detoured from Washington Avenue to Lafayette/Salzburg Avenue to Euclid Avenue.
Henry Street traffic will also be detoured to Euclid Avenue, through Midland Street and Fisher Road.
Commercial traffic will have to follow a separate, posted detour.
