A western Michigan man faces an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of his wife following a dispute about smoking.
Forty-six-year-old Vashon Flowers of Muskegon Heights also was charged Monday as a four-time habitual offender due to prior felony convictions.
Police say he shot Jamie Thomas-Flowers about 6:30 a.m. Sunday at their home in Muskegon Heights.
Investigators say the couple fought after Flowers arrived home with cigarettes. They say the two previously agreed to quit smoking.
Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says Flowers returned home hours later, kicked in a door and shot his wife four times in the chest. He later surrendered in nearby Muskegon.
Muskegon County District Judge Raymond Kostrzewa denied bail during Flowers' arraignment and appointed a public defender to represent him.
