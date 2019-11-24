A western Michigan institute is planning its 20th annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration.
Global music and readings are planned as part of Monday's event at the Cathedral of St. Andrew in Grand Rapids. The free event also will provide light refreshments featuring dishes from around the world.
Grand Valley State University's Kaufman Interfaith Institute presents the service. Its associate director, Kyle Kooyers, says in a release jointly experiencing the elements of different traditions gives "voice to that shared gratitude for one another."
Participants include Christians, Jews, Muslims, Baha'is, Buddhists, Hindus, Native Americans and representatives of other secular and inclusive religious communities.
