Western Michigan police say a woman was fatally shot hours after she and her husband were involved in a domestic dispute.
Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas tells MLive.com that officers are searching for the woman's husband, and that he's considered the prime suspect in the killing based on the dispute that preceded the 6:30 a.m. Sunday shooting.
Police haven't released the couple's names.
Thomas says three hours before the woman's killing, officers responded to a domestic disturbance and ordered the man to leave the couples' home.
But he says investigators believe the man later returned, kicked in the door, shot his wife at least four times and fled.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thomas says officers are searching diligently for the suspect.
