Police officers in Westland were on patrol on Tuesday, Nov. 20 doing traffic stops.
However, instead of writing tickets some officers handed out turkeys.
The traffic increases during the holiday and the Westland Police Department wants to make sure that everybody is safe.
Sgt. Robert Wilkie says it's a good reminder that they are being vigilant while spreading holiday cheer.
"This is valuable thing, everybody got to learn a lesson in a good way," Wilkie said. "We can't give out turkeys every time though. Don't be expecting this tomorrow. But today hopefully it's a good reminder and let people know we are being vigilant, we are out here doing traffic enforcement and trying to make sure everybody's safe."
