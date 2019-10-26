At the SVRC Marketplace in downtown Saginaw, it’s tricks, treats, and fun for everyone.
“Lots of different partners in there all giving out tons of candy,” said Erik Gallery, director of Autism Services at Westlund Guidance Clinic.
Westlund Autism Clinic hosted its first-ever trick-or-treating event with one goal in mind.
“We’re really trying to get started on some regular community events,” Gallery said.
It’s ghoul old-fashioned fun for Gallery.
“Personally, I love Halloween, I love doing things with our kids here,” Gallery said.
The festivities included candy at almost every turn, a sensory room, and even a photo op with spooky ghosts.
“First and foremost, we want them to have fun, it’s all about Halloween,” Gallery said.
Westlund Autism Clinic said it’s a perfect alternative for Saginaw families to enjoy the Halloween season.
“It’s a safe place, it’s here in the marketplace, and it’s in the heart of downtown, so I think it’s a great alternative,” Gallery said.
It’s an opportunity to make the community aware of the services the clinic provides.
“If they can learn a little bit about what autism services look like, I think we’re in a day and age where most of us know someone with autism and we have a lot of great information here,” Gallery said.
