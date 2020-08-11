The Westwood Heights Schools Superintendent Peter Toal released a letter answering questions regarding the school’s return-to-learn plan.
According to the plan, the school will resume on Tuesday, September 8.
Parents will have the choice of sending their children back full-time, part-time or remain a virtual student full-time.
Officials expect 50 percent or less to return to full face-to-face learning but said regardless of the decision, they will do everything to keep students safe and on track with their education.
Read the full letter below.
