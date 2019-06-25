An unusually wet spring has really put a damper on Mid-Michigan farmers.
“I’ve only been farming for 25 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. I’ve talked with other individuals who have been doing this longer and it’s a tough year,” said Don Sombers, owner of Somers Farms in Henderson.
It is something that may soon be felt by everyone.
“You’re talking the seed salesman. There is less seed in the ground. The agronomists, the fertilizer dealer because there is less fertilizer. We still have to deal with the fields even when the crops don’t grow. And it even goes on to affecting the retailers,” Somers said.
Somers plants soybeans and corn, but with heavy rain and little sunshine, acres of his farm look barren.
About a third of Somers’ fields will go unplanted this year.
As the sunshine finally shows up, Somers said it’s too late in the season to start growing some of his crops. He said this is something many other farmers are dealing with too.
“With the wet weather, it’s going to hurt people in the area. Whether they plant corn, soybeans, wheats. This will even hurt the growing wheat crop, because those have been hurt because it’s just too wet,” Somers said.
Recent downpours will likely cost Somers thousands and thousands of dollars in lost crops. It could cost consumers when they go to buy their produce as well.
“We will make it through and we will hope for a good summer to finish out the crops that we do have in the ground,” Somers said.
