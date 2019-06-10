It is another worrisome week for local farmers already facing delays in planting crops.
This seemingly never-ending wet weather is forcing them to wait for the ground to dry before work can begin.
“Very frustrating,” said David Eickholt, owner of Eickholt Seed Farms.
Eickholt said 80 acres of his corn crop is under water.
“It’s been frustrating all year trying to get the crop planted. And then we have to contend with this. 2019 will go down as a year you’ll never forget,” Eickholt said.
The latest round of heavy rain to hit the area has rubbed salt in the wound for Eickholt, who is like a lot of Mid-Michigan farmers enduring a slow start to the growing season.
“The calendar is against us because if you had to replant this crop it’s too late to replant. You just take what you get,” Eickholt said.
That means a fifth of his corn crop could be wiped out. Eickholt said there is still time for things to turn around if the weather cooperates, but that time is running out.
“I farmed for 47 years and this is where all our money comes from and we may be having a real shortfall this year,” Eickholt said.
