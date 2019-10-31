The relentless wet weather is leaving roads in Bay County flooded and impassable.
One of the worst contributing problems is Bay City’s sewer system is at capacity, leaving storm water with nowhere to go.
“Our storm sewers, the outfalls are basically underwater because of the river levels,” said Shoron Cooper, director of the Wastewater Division in Bay City.
Thursday’s storms and heavy rainfall created serious flooding issues in parts of Bay City.
As roads like JFK Drive and the westbound ramp onto Veteran’s Memorial Bridge have been closed off due to the park being mostly underwater.
It’s all because of high winds coming out of the northeast that have resulted in the city’s sewer system to be at full capacity.
Cooper said it’s going to take some time before the system can run smoothly again.
“It wouldn’t be such a problem if we didn’t have so much wind coming out of the north. But eventually the water is going to go down and we kind of ask residents that once it does, to go out and clean their catch basins to help it recede back,” Cooper said.
Cooper said during this time of year, one of the main reasons floodwater can stick around is due to leaves and branches clogging up storm drains. Cooper urges the public to remain vigilant as these storms continue.
“As far as our sewer crews, it helps them get out and make the repairs they need and do more maintenance on the system,” Cooper said.
The heavy storms and constant rainfall have left residents like Al Foerster more than a little upset over this Halloween holiday.
Foerster said he has lived along the shoreline for less than a year now, but said he's never seen waves and flooding quite like this.
"Throughout the winter or fall now, it's just unreal. Never seen it this bad before," he said.
For other residents, like Bill Thorson - who has lived here his whole life, this is just another storm.
"You can try and erect some sort of a seawall, but right now the zebra mussels are the best seawall we have," Thorson said.
However, with time comes experience. Thorson said he is more than prepared for any flooding that comes his way.
"Food-wise, we do have a generator. So yeah, it's a good thing to keep some extra water on hand too," Thorson said.
