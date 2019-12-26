A Wexford County man was arrested for charges related to the death of his 8-week-old infant son.
Tyler Russell, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and first-degree child abuse.
On Sept. 28, Michigan State Police responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a residence in Mesick.
Xavier Russell, 8-weeks-old, was transported by ambulance to the Munson Hospital in Traverse City.
The infant died at the hospital.
An autopsy and further tests were completed and determined the death to be homicide caused by acute brain and spinal injuries, according to police.
Russell was arrested and lodged at the Wexford County Jail where he faces a felony punishable by 15 years and $7,500.
