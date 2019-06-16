The Whaley Historic House is collecting money to restore the location after the museum caught fire in 2015.
In 2015, the roof caught on fire causing severe damage to the structure of the home, as well as the artifact collections.
Through fundraising and community activism, the museum has been able to reopen and continue its programming. But the museum still has problems because of its age and infrastructure.
They created a GoFundMe to raise money to renovate the property.
If you would like to donate, click here.
