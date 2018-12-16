For the first time since a devastating fire, the historic Whaley House Museum in Flint is open for the holiday season.
Every weekend this month leading up to Christmas you can visit the museum as it’s dressed from top to bottom in holiday decorations as visitors tour the historic halls.
There are still several opportunities for the community to enjoy the festive Whaley House this month.
“We’ll have live music on Saturday the 22nd and Santa will visit here before his big night from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday the 23rd of December,” said Daniel Conner, the Executive Director of the Whaley House Museum.
The Whaley House is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to four p.m. on Sundays.
Cost of admission for these events is $5 for adults and three for students with a valid ID.
