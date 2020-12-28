Relief is heading to millions of Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump signed a bill to avert a government shutdown.
The bill extends unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums. It also gives a $600 stimulus check to most Americans.
"It's a great start to help people now," said Rachael Kohl, director of the Workers' Rights Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School.
She said the latest COVID-19 relief bill, signed into law by Trump on Dec. 27, will enable all those on unemployment to receive an additional $300 per week through the middle of March.
"Which is going to be really huge, especially for the people in Michigan because our weekly benefit amount is really low. It's only about 30, 35 percent of the average weekly wage in this state," Kohl said.
The COVID-19 relief bill also brings back the pandemic unemployment assistance and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation programs that both expired on Dec. 26. Kohl said people who have questions should reach out to Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency.
Although, she said now is not the best time.
"The only problem there is that everyone reaching out to the agency at once is going to put an even larger hardship on the agency trying to process all of these claims and put the program into action," Kohl said.
Instead, Kohl advises people to make sure to certify for every week they believe they qualify for benefits.
"You should always certify for every week you're entitled to. Certifying for people who are on it should already know, it's something they either call into the MARVIN system in Michigan or they actually go on to their MIWAM account online and they answer the certification questions," Kohl said.
Kohl calls the COVID-19 relief bill a band aid to a bigger problem. She wants to see state and federal lawmakers make significant improvements to unemployment in the future.
"So that we don't have to pass last-minute legislation in order to have a safeguard for our workers," Kohl said.
