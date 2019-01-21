You've probably heard us meteorologists use the term "wind chill" or maybe "feels like" temperature. Well what exactly does this mean and how exactly are these values calculated?
Like the heat index in the summer, wind chills are taking a combination of what the air temperature is and factoring in the wind speed at a certain location. These values are always lower than the actual air temperature.
Looking more at the science behind a wind chill, the wind will begin to strip away at the thin layer of warm air above your skin. When winds are stronger, more heat is lost from your body which will leave you more susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. This is why dressing in layers is very important.
Frostbite is the process of body tissue freezing. This can occur on exposed skin when wind chills are -15 degrees Fahrenheit or colder in 30 minutes or less.
Hypothermia can occur when your core body temperature drops to below 95 degrees Fahrenheit when normal body temperatures are roughly 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
There is a mathematical formula meteorologists use to calculate wind chill. But to make matters more simple, here's a simplified visual chart you can use to determine the wind chill in your location. Simply find what the air temperature and current wind speed are for your area. Your wind chill value will be where the lines drawn from the two intersect.
Via NWS/NOAA.
Now that we know more about wind chills, how have temperatures and wind chills stacked up across Mid-Michigan compared to other parts of the country?
Here were the low temperatures observed from last night across Mid-Michigan. (Air temperatures in Fahrenheit)
Flint: -13 degrees
Saginaw: -8 degrees
Bay City: -6 degrees
Houghton Lake: -15 degrees
Here were the wind chills observed from last night across Mid-Michigan. (in Fahrenheit)
Flint: -26
Saginaw: -24
East Tawas: -23
West Branch: -27
Houghton Lake: -25
Looking at today's forecast, high air temperatures only look to reach into the low teens today. Wind chills will be feeling like the single digits. We'll be looking to compete with some of the coldest places on earth.
Here's were some wind chills observed from last night across the country. (in Fahrenheit)
Fairbanks, Alaska: -33 degrees
Anchorage, Alaska: -4 degrees
International Falls, Minnesota: -40 degrees
Caribou, Maine: -14 degrees
Burlington, Vermont: -26 degrees
Here's how the same areas are expected to stack up today. (Air temperatures in Fahrenheit)
Fairbanks, Alaska: -9 degrees
Anchorage, Alaska: 8 degrees
International Falls, Minnesota: -19 degrees
Caribou, Maine: 7 degrees
Burlington, Vermont: -2 degrees
