Severe weather battered much of southern lower Michigan during the middle of this workweek. The southern counties in the TV5 area saw the most widespread damage, especially from Wednesday and Wednesday night's activity.
One location in particular -- Flushing in Genesee County -- saw widespread damage to trees, landscaping, and powerlines. The damage from Flushing almost looks tornadic in nature, but what actually occurred is what's called a "microburst."
A microburst is one result of convective processes (the same processes that make thunderstorms and tall cumulonimbus clouds). Microbursts can cause just as much damage as an EF-0 or even an EF-1 tornado, although no funnel ever touches the ground. When taking a deeper-dive into the science, a microburst is quite a remarkable event.
Microburst Formation
Microbursts form from convective processes in thunderstorms. A good analogy for when a thunderstorm begins to build upwards is when a pot of water begins to boil, even boil over. Hot and humid air begins rising rapidly from the ground, creating the "updraft." Hot air always wants to be above cold air (due to the difference in density), so the hot air is moving upwards as quickly as it can, trying to get atop the (relatively) cold air above it. As this hot air rises, it begins to cool as it expands, but this cooling is also aided by evaporation.
When water evaporates, it cools its surroundings. Think of when water is misted on a person's skin, the skin begins to feel cooler as the mist evaporates off. The water is actually taking heat from the skin's surface in order to evaporate. The same thing is happening in the top of the thunderstorm, with water droplets taking heat out of the surrounding air to turn into water vapor.
As this pool of cooler air filled with water vapor continues to cool and add more water vapor, it will condense once again into liquid water (even frozen water if the temperature is below freezing, which is almost always the case in thunderstorms).
Microburst Event
There is now a cold pool of air at the top of the storm, containing liquid and frozen water. The cold pool is continuing to be fed by the updraft -- but at the same time -- the updraft is holding the cold pool aloft, suspending it in mid-air. At a future point in time, either the cold pool is too heavy and it's weight is stronger than the force of the updraft, or the updraft itself weakens, also rendering the cold pool too heavy to support.
This pool of cold air begins falling through the storm, directly towards the ground. While falling, gravity allows the cold pool to pick up tremendous speed. Once the cold pool reaches the ground, it has no where else to go but outwards. The damage from a microburst comes directly from that outward expansion of falling air. Picture pulling dry ice out of a deep-freezer, the "fog" that falls off the chunk of dry ice falls straight to the ground and rushes outwards. The "fog" in that instance is comparable to the downward rush of cold air.
The wind speed at the ground from a microburst can easily exceed the severe threshold (58 mph), reaching 60, 70, even 80+ mph. Wind speeds of that strength can topple many objects on the ground, leading to widespread damage in a small, localized area. In many cases, damage like what was observed in Flushing on Wednesday night without the observation of a funnel cloud can be attributed to a microburst.
