One mom is on a mission to help other moms conquer the stress and anxiety that comes with parenting.
“It’s stressful enough being a mom as it is. And adding a pandemic on top of that,” said Tesse Struve, mom coach. “We’re home with our families 24/7. Our kids don’t have the outlets that they normally would.”
Most moms’ plates are overflowing during the pandemic and stress is skyrocketing.
“It’s really important right now for moms to have some sort of support, some sort of outlet,” Struve said.
One of those outlets could be talking to a mom coach.
“We act as a cheerleader. We help them focus on what’s really important and focus on their goals so that they don’t have to be getting by day by day. They can focus on the really important things and the really wonderful things that can be going on in the home right now,” Struve said.
Struve helps moms focus on their goals and find joy in motherhood through weekly Zoom meetings, phone calls and texts. It’s a conversation that calms the chaos and motivates moms as they work to balance it all.
“If your kid is pushing back on their virtual learning, they’re not wanting to sit on their Zoom call. They’re not wanting to finish their work. Just give yourself time to breathe and to just take a moment before you continue going with your kid,” Struve said.
Struve said “me-time” is necessary and so is giving yourself grace.
“It’s so important for moms to focus on their own mental health. And I feel like if we focus on our own mental health, that could benefit not just ourselves but the entire family getting through this,” Struve said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.