Kroger wants to reassure customers it’s taking steps to keep its stores open and clean while cases of coronavirus are being reported across Michigan.
“We activated our preparedness plan several weeks ago, and we continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation,” Kroger wrote in a statement. “We’re following guidance from federal, state and local agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”
The company said on March 2, Kroger started limiting the number of cold, flu, and sanitary products per order so more people have access to them.
Stores are now cleaning more commonly used areas such as cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts, and foodservice counters as well as cleaning shelves when stocking products.
The staff is also cleaning restrooms more often as well as shopping carts, baskets, and equipment.
Kroger said it is partnering with suppliers to replenish high-demand products.
Customers can also get free disinfectant wipes to wipe down their shopping carts or baskets.
The company said it’s also ensuring its staff are taken care of by monitoring their health and supplying them with hand sanitizer and tissues.
Employees are asked to stay home if they are sick.
Customers are encouraged to follow the CDC’s guidelines for hygiene practices to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
