The presidential candidates are set to square off on the debate stage one last time.
“I think the best reason to watch is to see if the president can adapt, can change,” said Ed Hinck, chair of the Department of Communication at Central Michigan University.
Hinck is like a lot of people who will watch Thursday night’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
He said Trump has some work to do during the debate.
“He needs to moderate his level of aggression from the first debate. The public reaction to his performance in the first debate was unfavorable,” Hinck said.
The same goes for Biden.
“He needs to connect with the viewing audience on an emotional level. If he can, it would reinforce his image of an empathetic, caring leader who understands the need of the people,” Hinck said.
TV5 asked Mid-Michigan residents what they want to see during the final face-to-face meeting between Trump and Biden before the election.
“A candidate that’s worth voting for,” one resident said.
“Stop playing around. Be for real, and most of all, bring America back,” another resident said.
“I want to see Trump knock Biden out of the park, which is going to be easy. He’s probably going to do that anyway,” another resident said.
“I think Trump better slow down. He’s just skipping all over the place and lying. Bidens the boy. He’s going to be the man,” another resident said.
As for Hinck, he said the most influential person at the debate may be the moderator. He believes she will play a factor in making sure the debate won’t be a repeat of the first one.
“The role of the moderator will be very important in terms of enforcing the format that the two campaigns have agreed to,” Hinck said.
