The recently released U.S. Census data shows Michigan’s population is growing slightly, but the Mitten State's overall growth ranked near the bottom of the list nationwide.
Michigan is set to lose one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Michigan did add residents. A two percent change, but we ranked 46th in growth. And that meant we lost a seat in the U.S. House from 14 to 13,” said Corwin Smidt, political science professor at Michigan State University.
He took part in a forum to discuss results of the 2020 U.S. Census. For the fifth straight decade, the Wolverine State has lost a congressional seat. Smidt said the Flint-Detroit area lost a lot of population. That would have a potential impact on Congressman Dan Kildee.
“If you're looking at this from the lens of a candidate, Kildee is going to have to somehow introduce himself to 100,000 new voters, at least 100,000 new voters if he were to run again in 2022,” Smidt said.
Smidt said things are different at the state level.
“Just in general, though population shifts do not clearly favor a party in state politics, Democrats have represented areas with the biggest losses. But the Republican regions on average have lost more,” Smidt said.
Smidt is quick to point out it takes more than the census to forecast political patterns for the next decade.
“We can't really sort of predict what will be the political consequences much further than maybe two years or four years depending on who the candidates would be,” Smidt said.
